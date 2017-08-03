Bulgarian ATM ‘hacker’ caught in Zamboanga

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Authorities arrested a Bulgarian hacker, who has stolen thousands of dollars from Bill Gates’ bank accounts, in a port here trying to flee to Tawi-Tawi province near the Malaysian border.

Konstantin Simeonov Kavrakov, 33, was stopped by the Philippine Coast Guard before he could board a ship that would bring him to the southern province.

Officials said Kavrakov had no travel documents, except for a Philippine driver’s license card showing his address in Eastwood Libis, Quezon City.

According to the US-based security website Tripwire, Kavkarov – identified by international law enforcement as the “king of the hackers” – is known to have engaged in ATM and payment card fraud and cloning, among other crimes.

He is a member of the international computer crime ring called the “Super Hacker Bulgarian Group,” dealing in bank account information stolen from targets in the United States and Europe for at least a decade.

Kavkarov, the website reported, was jailed in Paraguay in 2011 for bank account and credit card fraud and forgery but managed to escape and fled to the United States where he was arrested in 2013 and sentenced to serve two years in prison.

But after serving sentence, he traveled to the Philippines where he was arrested by the police in 2015 while trying to withdraw money from an ATM using counterfeit credit cards.

It was unknown how Kavkarov evaded prison term after being charged for violation of the anti-fraud law.

