Bull Squad wins Red Bull Reign 3×3

Bull Squad was declared Philippine champion over seven other teams in the Red Bull Reign 3×3 basketball tournament on Saturday at the Nagtahan Bridge Court in Manila.

Obifly Ezeike, Cassius Clay Crellin, Glenn Gravengard and Kitt Balmori displayed their hoops supremacy in the tournament that featured the top ballers from four qualifying tourneys held in Cebu and Metro Manila.

With the victory, the Last Chance Qualifier winner earned the right to battle it out with other champions from over 15 countries at the Red Bull Reign World Finals in Washington DC, USA later this year.

“It was awesome (to win the tournament). I just feel very happy about it,” said captain Ezeike, who formed the team just a day before the event backed by energy drink Red Bull.

Bull Squad played 14 games in the last day; with one of its semifinals matches against tournament-favorite G3 led by two-time Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Most Valuable Player Willie Miller. The team faced the sharp-shooting Team Sta. Rosa. from Laguna in the finals.

Former PBA star Vince Hizon, one of the organizers, was elated with the success of the tourney thanking the overwhelming support from the participating teams, local fans and the media.

“We can’t say enough. It has really been a good event. I think the Red Bull Reign is just starting. I hope this will grow bigger as years go by,” said Hizon, who also acted as the host of the finals.