Bulldogs complete 4-peat in UAAP badminton

NATIONAL University annexed its fourth consecutive men’s crown with a 3-0 win over University of the Philippines in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 badminton tournament on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Badminton Hall.

Registering another perfect season with their 35th straight win, the Bulldogs are now level with the Fighting Maroons for the most number of championships with five.

Tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP) Alvin Morada and Alem Palmares sealed the crown for NU with a 21-17, 21-14 conquest of JM Bernardo and CK Clemente in the first doubles.

Morada also won his second singles match against Vinci Manuel, 21-12, 21-16, right after Mike Minuluan opened the tie with a come-from-behind 13-21, 21-17, 21-10 victory over Bernardo.

No one is graduating after this tournament, as last year’s MVP Leeward Pedrosa will be back next season to banner the Bulldogs’ foray for another crown.

UP’s Carmelo Joseph Lunod Jr. went home with the Rookie of the Year plum.