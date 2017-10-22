Bulldogs drub Tigers, back in Final 4 race

Issa Gaye and Matt Salem came through with splen- did showings as National University (NU) turned back the listless University of Santo Tomas (UST), 91-83, to get back to the winning track in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Advertisements

Gaye and Salem drilled in a game-high 22 points apiece while leading the charge in the pivotal third period as the Bulldogs ended a two-game losing slide.

NU also breathed life to its Final Four aspiration sans head coach Jamike Jarin, staying intact on No. 6 with four wins against six losses.

Jarin served a one-game suspension following his ejection due to two technical fouls in NU’s 72-85 setback against leading Ateneo De Manila University last Wednesday.

Team captain Jayjay Alejandro and Nico Abatayo chipped in 10 points each for the Bulldogs, who gave assistant coach Danny Ildefonso a win in his first duty of calling the shots for the team.

“First of all, thanks to my players. We have our instructions for them but they really are the ones who will play for us,” beamed Ildefonso.

“Thanks to our coaching staff and to God as well. I really have no experience in coaching. Fortunately, the result was good,” added the former Philippine Basketball Association star.

Steve Akomo chalked a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds, Marvin Lee scored 15 markers while Wendell De Guzman added 14 but their efforts were not enough to save the Growling Tigers from bowing out contention.

The Boy Sablan-mentored squad fell to its 10th straight loss in as many games and got practically eliminated with still four games to play.

NU was able to snag a 24-21 advantage in the opening period but UST proved that it wanted to keep its campaign alive.

The Tigers roared to 10-2 run punctuated by Akomo’s halftime buzzer-beating layup off a fastbreak as the España-based cagers stole away the lead, 43-40.

With Gaye and Salem at the helm, NU unleashed a blazing 24-6 rally as it turned a 45-62 deficit into a 69-58 cushion late in the third frame.

The Bulldogs’ lead ballooned to its largest at 80-65 with Salem completing a three-point play off a strong layup against Akomo at the 7:29 mark of the payoff period.

UST threatened to within 81-86 with 3:37 left but NU kept them at bay in the end game to secure the win.