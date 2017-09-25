Bulldogs, Eagles stay perfect

MEN’S TITLEHOLDER National University topped University of Santo Tomas, 4-1, while Ateneo bested De La Salle, 4-1 to stay unbeaten in the UAAP Season 80 badminton tournament on Monday.

The Bulldogs and the Blue Eagles share the lead with identical 2-0 cards.

University of the East overcame Adamson University, 3-2, in the day’s other tie at the Rizal Memorial Badminton Hall to enter the win column.

Keeyan Gabuelo, Christian Cuyno and Mike Minuluan shone in singles action while the pair of Alvin Morada and Cuyno provided NU’s win in doubles play.

Ateneo banked on the trio of last season’s Rookie of the Year Keoni Asuncion, Carlo Remo and Clarence Filart to sustain its hot start.

The Green Archers dropped to 2-1 in third place while the Growling Tigers fell in a tie with the Red Warriors in fifth spot with a 1-2 slate.

The Falcons remain winless in three starts.

Women’s action on Saturday saw University of the Philippines opening its bid for a fourth straight crown with a 3-2 win over De La Salle.

NU seized the top spot with a 5-0 conquest of UE for a 2-0 card, while Adamson University posted a 4-1 victory over UST.

The Lady Falcons moved in a tie with the Lady Archers at 1-1, while the Tigresses and the Lady Warriors went down at 0-2.