Bulldogs, Maroons post second win

National University (NU) swept University of Santo Tomas (UST), 5-0, to clinch its second victory in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 men’s badminton tournament at the Rizal Memorial Badminton Hall in Malate, Manila on Sunday.

Keeyan Gabuelo opened the tie with a straight set victory over UST’s Cris Sanchez, 21-10, 21-17 then Bulldog Rosslee Pedrosa also blanked Mark Sotea in the second singles match, 21-10, 21-10.

“I’m satisfied with how they played. They really come here to play,” said NU head coach Jaime Llanes.

UST duo Paul John Pantig and John Edgard Reyes fell short to NU’s Alem Palmares and Mike Minuluan, 19-21, 17-21. Morada and Pedrosa then utilized their experiences as members of the national team, trouncing Sanchez and Sotea in the second doubles match, 21-16, 21-8.

“As expected, we can’t really beat NU. But at least, I can see what I can do because we’re really preparing for three more strong teams namely Ateneo, La Salle and UP. If we can snatch a win against one of those teams, we can still enter the final four,” said UST head coach Noli Cajefe.

In the last match of the tie, Morada toppled Pantig, 21-9, 16-21, 21-13.

“As of today, I think they can still improve their consistency on their upcoming games,” Llanes added.

University of the Philippines (UP) also remained undefeated with a 2-0 card after beating Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University (DLSU).

UST, Ateneo, La Salle and University of the East (UE) were tied at 1-1, while Adamson University (AdU) and Far Eastern University (FEU) remained winless at 0-2.

In the women’s play, the Lady Maroons opened their bid for their third consecutive title, defeating last season’s runner up Ateneo Lady Eagles, 4-1, on Saturday.

REALYN STEVENS