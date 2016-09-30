Bulldogs, UP eye sweep in UAAP badminton

The National University (NU) Bulldogs and the University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons are both aiming for a seventh win to complete their sweep in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) badminton tournament on today at the Rizal Memorial Badminton Hall in Malate, Manila.

The Bulldogs scored a 4-1 victory against the UP Fighting Maroons. Alvin Morada notched the lone victory for UP at the expense of John Matthew Bernardo in the first singles match, 22-20, 17-21, 15-21.

Holding a 6-0 win-loss card, NU will battle the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, with a 2-4 slate, at 8:00 a.m.

“I just told my players to enjoy the game and play their best. Don’t think about sweeping the game, just enjoy what you are doing,” said NU head coach Jaime Llanes in a text message on Friday.

In the women’s play, the UP Lady Maroons easily dispatched the Lady Bulldogs, 5-0. They will next face the winless University of the East Lady Warriors at 1:00 p.m.

“We scheduled our training every day. The women’s team live in a quarters in the Marikina Sports Hub so we have a training early morning,” said UP head coach Tosi Alcasid. “Since we would stand by for a while because we’re waiting for our opponent in the finals, we’ll continue our training so that the level of their games won’t decline.”

The Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles will try to sustain their winning momentum against the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, while the De La Salle University Green Archers will go against the Adamson University Soaring Falcons in both men’s and women’s divisions.

REALYN STEVENS