Bullet-carrying airline passenger stopped at NAIA

A TAGBILARAN-bound passenger, found with two bullets for a .45 caliber pistol in her bag, was stopped at the initial screening checkpoint of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminal 4 on Saturday. Office for Transportation Security (OTS) personnel said Rhodora Vargas claimed she was not aware of the bullets in her sling bag. After documentation and confiscation of the bullets, she was allowed to board her flight. Meanwhile, airport policemen turned over a dark brown wallet with an undetermined amount of cash to Thakur Anarug, a foreigner who was catching his Philippine Airlines flight 336 bound for China. Manila International Airport Authority officials said the two airport policemen, identified only as Airport Police Office 1 Noceda and APO1 Basa, were able to find Anarug at Boarding Gate 6 and gave him his wallet.