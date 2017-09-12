Bullpups beat Warriors in UAAP juniors volley

NATIONAL University carved out a 26-24, 25-14, 25-23 victory over University of the East to opens its quest for a three-peat in style over the weekend in University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 high school volleyball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

Far Eastern University-Diliman made an early reversal as it bested last season’s runner-up University of Santo Tomas, 25-20, 10-25, 25-23, 25-21.

In other boys’ matches, Adamson University nipped Ateneo, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10, while De La Salle-Zobel topped UP Integrated School, 25-11, 25-15, 25-19.

Action resumes today with a boys’ doubleheader starting at 12 noon at the same San Juan venue.