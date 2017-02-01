Bullpups mangle UPIS in UAAP juniors hoops

REIGNING champion National University routed UP Integrated School, 90-64, to clinch the twice-to-beat Final Four incentive on Wednesday in the UAAP Season 79 juniors basketball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Karl Peñano led the Bullpups with 15 points. At 12-1, NU became the new leader after the UAAP Board on Tuesday nullified Adamson University’s 11 wins in the eliminations for fielding in an ineligible player in guard Encho Serrano.

The Baby Falcons were at 11-1 before the decision came out.

Adamson University walloped University of Santo Tomas, 92-58, for its first win without Serrano.

With the decision, De La Salle-Zobel, UPIS and UST wheeled back in contention for the remaining Final Four slot.

Also, Far Eastern University-Diliman and Ateneo will battle for the remaining twice-to-beat bonus.

The Baby Tamaraws downed La Salle-Zobel, 70-56, to improve its record to 11-2 and open a one-game lead over the Blue Eaglets. Ateneo remained in the running for the second twice-to-beat slot with a 10-3 slate following a 92-53 rout of University of the East.