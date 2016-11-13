Bullpups rout Junior Warriors for first win

Defending champions National University (NU) Bullpups annihilated the University of the East (UE) Junior Warriors, 104-54, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 juniors’ basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City on Saturday.

The NU Bullpups took an early lead in the opening quarter with Rhayyan Amsali, Joshua Callejo, and John Clemente providing the fuel, 34-15.

With a 19-point cushion at the end of the first frame, the blue-and-gold cagers sustained the momentum with Clemente and Amsali tallying 10 points apiece in the second quarter period alone, 59-35.

Banking on their defense, the Bullpups limited the UE Junior Warriors to only three points with Rey Balundo’s three pointer, 85-38.

The Bullpups did not look back and closed the match to notch their first victory on their season opener, 104-54.

Clemente top scored NU with 21 points, while Amsali added 18 more markers. Genesis Vinte paced UE with 17 points, while Sean Manaug recorded a double-double outing of 15 markers and 10 boards.

Last season’s runner up De La Salle Santiago Zobel School (DLSZ) Junior Archers sans UAAP Season 78 Most Valuable Player (MVP) Aljun Jay Melecio, suffered their first loss at the hands of the Far Eastern University (FEU) Baby Tamaraws.

The FEU Baby Tamaraws dominated under the basket to upset the La Salle Junior Archers, 66-56.

Jack Gloria showcased a double-double performance for FEU with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Xyrus Torres had 11 markers.

Astrolave Vista and Martin Romero led the green-and-white squad with nine points apiece.

REALYN STEVENS