Bullpups snatch NBTC Division I crown

National University prevented a collapse and held on to beat La Salle Greenhills 80-78 on Friday night to claim the 2018 Exped-SM National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) Division I title at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena in Pasay City .

The Bullpups were leading 65-54 heading into the final canto but a 23-12 run by La Salle punctuated by an acrobatic layup by Joel Cagulangan resulted in a 77-all tie with under a minute to go.

However, NU iced the game courtesy of Gerry Abadiano who drained two free throws to put his team ahead 79-78 with 12 seconds left.

The Bullpups then employed solid defense on the other end, blocking a potential game-winning layup by Cagulangan to seal the deal.

Abadiano who was recognized as the Finals Most Outstanding Player of the tournament finished with 24 points, six rebounds, and two assists while Cyril Gonzales and Terrence Fortea added 18 and 17 points respectively.

Both Abadiano and Fortea made it to the mythical team joining Cagulangan of LSGH, Jalen Green of FilAm Sports, and Errol Pastor of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu.

On the other hand, De La Salle Lipa beat Balanga Bataan 49-44 to bag the Division II crown.

Matthew Virtucio and Dale Lupac combined for 25 points while eventual Finals Most Outstanding Player Ian Abila ended with a near double-double collecting nine points and 18 rebounds.

Meanwhile, in the Division I All-Star Game, Team Hustle outlasted Team Heart 99-91 behind the exploits of Ateneo Blue Eaglets captain SJ Belangel who finished with 16.