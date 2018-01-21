Bulls will be cautious with concussed Dunn

WASHINGTON: The Chicago Bulls aren’t sure when they’ll have Kris Dunn back from a concussion, but after watching his face-first fall, coach Fred Hoiberg is just glad the point guard’s injury isn’t worse.

“The thing we’re thankful for is it wasn’t worse,” Hoiberg said Saturday as the Bulls prepared for a Saturday game against the Atlanta Hawks. “That could’ve been a major, major injury.

“Obviously, it is a significant one with the concussion. You can’t take these things lightly. But the way he fell and hit headfirst, we’re really thankful he’ll be back hopefully before too long.”

Dunn, averaging 32.6 minutes per game with 15.1 points and 7.8 assists, fell hard after losing his balance off the

rim after a dunk in the Bulls’ game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

His two front teeth were dislocated—although not knocked completely loose.

“When you see the nasty, nasty fall and the chip out of the floor, the fact he didn’t lose his teeth completely is unbelievable,” Hoiberg said. “He has a lot of pain in his mouth. They put braces on him in the training room to try to stabilize the area. But right now the concern is the concussion.”

The NBA’s concussion protocol calls for Dunn to be evaluated daily. Hoiberg said the Bulls would be cautious in bringing him back to action.

“He’s in a lot of pain,” Hoiberg said. “The main concern with Kris right now is to get him better. We’re not going to mope about not having him.”