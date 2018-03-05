Bump Stop Kit from KYB

Protect your suspension from road imperfections and ruts with KYB’s Bump Stop Kit. Made from quality cellular polyurethane, it provides the most effective protection program to ensure the longevity of your car’s shock absorber. The KYB Bellows/Dust Boot protects the piston rod from damage caused by debris (rocks, dust, dirt, and stones), thus preventing premature strut failure.

The suspension protection kits helps improve road handling and it saves you money by increasing the life of your vehicle’s shock absorber and coil spring. The KYB Bump Stop Kit prevents the bottoming out of struts, ensuring a high level of protection and a longer strut life. It also avoids premature leakage and limits the suspension travel during compression phase.

KYB products are developed from the company’s years of being in the suspension business. Every KYB product that goes into your car is the end result of years in research and development, plus the company’s vast experience in motorsports.

For details and inquiries contact Massiveparts Inc., with address at 2823 Bagac St. Tondo, Manila, telephone numbers (+632) 2534193/ (+632) 2534050/(+632) 2534045. Visit their facebook www.facebook.com/KYBPhilippines.