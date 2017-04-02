Bureaucracy is an overlapping, choking, fund-sucking leviathan

After assuming power in 1986, Mrs. Aquino abolished more than 30 agencies under the OP, or Office of the President, agencies that had no purpose other than to exist aimlessly, without a mission and an agenda. One was close to her home – the Sacobia River Development Authority, which had mandate over some grassy knolls in Southern Tarlac and a sparsely-populated Aeta settlement.

There was no drop in the efficiency of government after the scrapping of the 36 agencies, which mostly came with the fancy titles “development authority” and “councils” and “ [RS1] commissions.”

Critics said that the abolition of the 36 agencies was an underwhelming move. She should have abolished 50 more and government efficiency would be better for it. Mrs. Aquino left the decision to an ad hoc body, the Presidential Commission on Government Reorganization, which was placed under Louie Villafuerte. That commission was itself scrapped after the lapse of the revolutionary government.

Looking back, the critics were on the mark. She could have abolished 50 more government agencies to make the bureaucracy lean and mean, an efficient working machine.

The restoration of the full institutions of democracy reversed Mrs. Aquino’s agency-cutting. The Senate and the House of Representatives, from the 8thCongress until now, have been busy with agency-creating proposals, with no regard to realities on the ground.

Of course, the agency-creating predisposition of the two chambers created some much-needed institutions, PhilHealth and Tesda among them. In the context where I live, which is a context of ordinary lives and low income communities, there are no two institutions as life-changing as the PhilHealth and Tesda for these very obvious reasons. PhilHealth is a vanguard of redistribution while TESDA is an example of a predistribution initiative with an immense impact on the young who cannot afford the cost of mainstream college education and training.

What is true is this. There are no institutional standards, no established metrics and parameters, that could guide the Senate and the HOR, on the two issues of agency-cutting and agency-creation. When do we scrap? When do we create new agencies? That remains unchartered territory.

The lack of institutional standards have been on clear display in the Senate, which recently has been tackling a proposal from Mr. Pacquiao to create a Philippine Boxing Commission. The press flacks of Mr. Pacquiao have been promoting the move as an initiative that is worth Mr. Pacquiao’s billions, a sure path to making the country the “boxing capital” of Asia if not the world. To add perhaps to what we have earned so far: “ SMS Capital of the World “ and “Most Maniacal FB Posters of the World.” Two dubious titles, at the very least.

Mr. Pacquiao, on the 2nd day of the period of interpellation and on Page 2 of his PBC bill, asked the Chair for closure to force an immediate vote. It was good that Mr. Drilon reminded the billionaire boxer there are rules in legislation. And, in the most gentle of words, Mr. Drilon clearly cleared some cobwebs that seem to have inhabited the mind of Mr. Pacquiao. For one, he informed the former boxer of this fact: Mr. Duterte is the appointing power for all the high posts of public agencies across the board and not all agencies that get appointments from the president have to be placed under the jurisdiction of the OP.

And that you cannot close the period of interpellation on Page 2 of the bill, just because the proponent wants it so.

Because Mr. Pacquiao earned billions of pesos via boxing and his bill is about his turf do not mean that the proposed PBC is a matter of life and death for the country. No. In fact, it is one of the worthless bills ever filed on agency-creation. Not only is boxing governed by the rules of the GAB. The creation of the PBC would set a very, very bad precedent. Should Congress pass the PBC law, what would prevent athletics from demanding its own agency? Or, sepak takraw for that matter. Or tennis. Or cycling.

The sad thing is this. This is a country that worships the rich. Because Mr. Pacquiao is rich, he may get his way and he may get his useless, redundant and superfluous PBC.

Passing the PBC proposal into law would merely add another layer to the leviathan that is the Philippine bureaucracy.

Most of the agency-creating draft laws will not even pass the sanity and relevance test, the PBC proposal in particular. But this does not mean that we should freeze agency-creation altogether.

The proposal to create a Benham Rise Development Authority is a must, given China’s vehement intent on Benham Rise. There was no such thing as an “innocent passage” and China’s thirst for mineral resources is by now a global reality. Just look at its African investments. China would do anything to satisfy its thirst for oil and other resources.

The proposal to create a Mindanao Railway Development Authority – this one should be placed under the OP – is another noteworthy draft law that should be passed with urgency into law. A regional rail network would be a game-changer for Mindanao, given its productive farmlands and the need for the young to move into university towns with ease.

The rest, such as the proposal to create a Department of Water Management something, should be addressed by the lawmakers from both chambers this way – dump them into the archives.