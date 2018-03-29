Burger King ordered to regularize workers

AT least 44 store-branches in Metro Manila of one of the leading hamburgers chains in the country have been found violating the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DoLE) guidelines on work contracting and were meted out corresponding compensatory penalties.

Based on the findings of the DoLE’s labor laws compliance officers (LLOs), Burger King or Perf Restaurants Inc. and its five contractors were found engaged in prohibited labor-only contracting activities, in violation of labor laws and occupational safety and health standards.

The findings prompted the DoLE-National Capital Region (Metro Manila) office to immediately issue a compliance order, directing Burger King and its five contractors to regularize the affected 704 workers, who have been performing activities that are directly related to the main business and operation of the food chain.

Burger King and its contractors were also told by the DoLE to immediately issue appointment letters and payroll reflecting the entitlements of the affected workers as regular employees.

In a report submitted to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd, one of the company’s contractors — Fusion Integrated Service Cooperative — provides employment contracts to workers with probationary status without specifying the duration of their employment, a scheme that circumvents the right of workers to security of tenure.

The principal and its four other contractors, meanwhile, have deployed workers, who are performing activities that are directly related to the main business operation of the food chain.

The contractors also do not have substantial capital as the employees use the principal’s equipment and tools in the performance of their outsourced services.

Non-compliance with the occupational safety and health standards was also noted with the principal and contactors found to be lacking trained safety personnel and certified first aider.

Burger King was the second hamburger chain found engaged in labor-only contracting activities.

Earlier, Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) and its contractors in nine branches in Miraropa were similarly penalized for the same violations, prompting the DoLE-Region 4B office to issue a compliance order directing the food company and its three contractors to regularize a total of 468 employees.

The findings also prompted the DoLE-Region 4B office to immediately issue a compliance order, directing the JFC and its three contractors to regularize a total of 468 employees, who have been performing activities that are directly related to the main business operation of the food chain.

The principal also exercises full authority in the performance of work of the outsourced employees.

DoLE Department Order (DO) 174, or the Rules Implementing Articles 106-109 of the Labor Code, prohibits the following: labor-only contracting; farming out of work through “cabo”; contracting out of job or work through an in-house agency; contracting out of job or work through an in-house cooperative, which merely supplies workers to the principal; contracting out of a job or work by reason of a strike or lockout, whether actual or imminent; and contracting out of a job or work being performed by union members and such will interfere with, restrain or coerce employees in the exercise of their rights to self-organization as provided in Article 259 of the Labor Code, as amended.

It also prohibits contractors and sub-contractors to require their employees to perform functions which are currently being performed by the regular employees of the principal; sign, as a precondition to employment or continued employment, an antedated resignation letter; a blank payroll; a waiver of labor standards including minimum wages and social or welfare benefits; or a quit claim releasing the principal or contractor from liability as to payment of future claims; or requirement for the employee to become a member of a cooperative; and repeated hiring of employees under an employment contract of short duration.