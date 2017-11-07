Burglar electrocuted in kalinga

TABUK CITY, Kalinga: A man was electrocuted while attempting to climb the fence of a fighting cock breeding area in Barangay Lanna, this city on Monday night. Police Officer 3 Zaldy Chomacog identified the victim as Alex Mangawit Aowing of Limos, Pinukpuk, Kalinga who had burns on his left palm and neck; was holding his slippers and wearing a raincoat when found. Chomacog said Marcial Lagasca was feeding his roosters early morning in his backyard when he found Aowing’s body lying against the chicken fence. Lagasca admitted he installed live electric wire on the breeding area fence to secure his roosters after losing several fighting cocks in a series of burglaries recently.