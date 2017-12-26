BURI disqualified from govt projects bidding–DoTr

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) has clarified that South Korean firm Busan Universal Rail Inc. (BURI), along with its joint venture members, are disqualified from participating in bidding for government projects amid circulating news reports that it is qualified for three railway projects.

“BURI and its joint venture members, which include Busan Transport Corporation and Edison Development and Construction, are disqualified from participating in the bidding [for]government projects, which is a consequence of the termination of BURI’s contract for the maintenance of MRT 3 due to poor performance and breach of contractual obligations, which took effect last 6 November 2017,” the DOTr said in a statement issued on Monday evening.

MRT 3 is the elevated train system Metro Rail Transit 3.

“Under the Uniform Guidelines for Blacklisting of Contractors, after termination of a contract due to the fault of the contractor, the erring contractor shall be barred from participating in the bidding [for]all government projects,” the Transportation department said.

In different news reports, it was stated that Busan and Edison submitted bids recently for MRT 3 Systematic Rail Replacement Project; LRT (Light Rail Transit) 2 maintenance contract; and LRT 2 restoration of four train sets project.

“Busan and Edison’s submission of a bid for a project does not mean that they are qualified,” the DoTr said.

“All three projects are currently in post-qualification stage and Busan and Edison’s disqualification from all government projects, pursuant to the Uniform Guidelines for Blacklisting of Contractors, will disqualify them from the three projects,” according to the department.