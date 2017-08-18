Burial assistance for war veterans

Dear PAO,

My grandfather was a former war veteran who passed away recently. We received P10,000 as burial assistance but was informed by our neighbor that we should have received a bigger amount. Is this true?

Sincerely yours,

Al

Dear Al,

For your information, Republic Act No. 10649 or “An Act Increasing The Burial Assistance For Veterans From Ten Thousand Pesos (P10,000.00) To Twenty Thousand Pesos (P20,000.00), Amending For The Purpose Republic Act No. 6948, As Amended, Otherwise Known As “An Act Standardizing And Upgrading The Benefits For Military Veterans And Their Dependents” And Appropriating Funds Therefor,” is the law applicable to your case. According to Section 1 of the aforementioned law:

“Section 1. Section 20 of Republic Act No. 6948, as amended, is hereby further amended to read as follows:

SEC. 20. Burial Assistance. – Unless the person who defrayed the expenses for the funeral of a deceased veteran is entitled to a similar benefit from the United States Government, he or she shall be given Twenty thousand pesos (P20.000.00) as burial assistance upon application therefor in due form which shall be filed within two (2) years from the death of the veteran concerned.”

In your case, your mother has two years within which to claim the P20,000 as burial assistance for former war veterans. She can still claim the deficiency with regard to the amount she already received.

Again, we find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net.