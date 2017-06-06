Burned Cavite factory violated labor standards

THE Department of Labor has found House Technology Industries (HTI) liable for multiple violations of general labor standards and safety regulations when a fire gutted the electronics firm last February. Labor Undersecretary Joel Maglunsod said the HTI and its contractors violated occupational safety and health standards (OSHS), including rules on training of personnel and the provision of personal protective equipment and devices. With a total manpower of 7,062 in the Cavite Economic Zone, HTI has only 12 safety officers which is inadequate and non-complaint with OSHS since15 safety officers are required for 7,000 employees. The HTI contractors were also found to have illegally deducted from the wages of some workers a total of P10,814,427 million and failed to pay their service incentive leave worth P15,652,651 million. To date, the Japanese-owned firm is still operational pending cancellation of its certificate of compliance.