Burning a cat and the crime of destructive arson

Dear PAO,

I had an altercation with a long-time neighbor of ours who always double-parks on our street. Since his car is always parked across our gate, my wife and I always have a difficult time parking our cars inside our garage because of the limited space and the angle of entry. I confronted our neighbor about this and he was very adamant about my request for him to park elsewhere. He claims that he is a former barangay kagawad (village councilman) and, as such, he supposedly knows that not one of us owns the street where he parks his car. Since nobody owns the street, he believes that I have no right to demand that he move his car elsewhere.

One day, our confrontation got so bad that we were on the verge of a fistfight. Luckily, I was able to control my temper but my neighbor did not cool down. He took a stray cat and tied a piece of cloth to its tail. He then soaked the cloth in flammable gas and poured gasoline on the cat. Then he lit the cat, causing it to jump from wall to wall in our property and onto our roof. As a result, my entire house burned down in a matter of hours but I was able to save my wife and kids. What case may I file against my neighbor?

Ember

Dear Ember,

Based on the facts you have narrated, it appears that you may criminally charge your neighbor for destructive arson under provisions of Presidential Decree 1613 (PD 1613), Amending the Law on Arson. Section 2 of the law states that destructive arson is committed when any building situated in a populated or congested area, whether used as a dwelling or not, is burned, to wit:

“Section 2. Destructive Arson. The penalty of reclusion temporal in its maximum period to reclusion perpetua

shall be imposed if the property burned is any of the following:

x x x x

5. Any hospital, hotel, dormitory, lodging house, housing tenement, shopping center, public or private market

theater or movie house or any similar place or building.

6. Any building, whether used as a dwelling or not, situated in a populated or congested area.” [Emphasis supplied]

In your situation, it is clear that your neighbor ignited the flames that caused your house to burn down even though it is the stray cat that wiggled its way through your property and set your walls and roof on fire. His acts of intentionally tying a cloth to the cat’s tail as well as pouring gasoline and igniting it are the preparatory acts which ultimately caused your house to burn down. In any event, whatever the means used, it is undeniable that your neighbor committed destructive arson.

Worse, the crime committed by your neighbor of destructive arson is attended by a special aggravating circumstance, which serves to increase the penalty to its maximum period. Section 4 of PD 1613 states that if the offender is motivated by spite or hatred toward the owner of the property burned, then the penalty shall be imposed in its maximum period, thus:

“Section 4. Special Aggravating Circumstances in Arson. The penalty in any case of arson shall be imposed in its maximum period;

x x x x

3. If the offender is motivated by spite or hatred toward the owner or occupant of the property burned; x x x” [Emphasis supplied.]

Taking all the circumstances together, the only logical conclusion that can be derived from the acts of your neighbor is that he was in fact motivated by spite or hatred to burn your house down because of a simple parking dispute. Thus, such a special aggravating circumstance may also be taken against him if you charge him for destructive arson under PD 1613.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Thus, the opinion may vary when the facts are changed or further elaborated. We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net.