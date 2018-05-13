Burning of waste materials is punishable

Dear PAO,

My neighbor has a habit of sweeping fallen leaves on their backyard. Once she’s done, she puts them in the garbage dump on their backyard together with other household waste materials and burns them. Our house is just beside the garbage dump. I am really troubled by her act of burning these waste materials, because the smoke emitted by them goes toward our house. Is the act of burning waste materials punishable? If it is, what is the penalty?

Respectfully,

Kent

Dear Kent,

Embodied in the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000 or Republic Act (RA) 9003, the law that finds application to your concern, is the policy of the State to adopt a systematic, comprehensive and ecological solid waste management program which shall, among others, ensure the protection of the public health and environment and ensure the proper segregation, collection, transport, storage, treatment and disposal of solid waste through the formulation and adoption of the best environmental practice in ecological waste management, excluding incineration.

Apart from this, several acts are prohibited, as mentioned in Section 48 of the law. Included in this prohibition is the act of open burning of solid waste as provided in Section 48, paragraph 3.

Solid waste as defined in RA 9003 refers to “all discarded household, commercial waste, non-hazardous institutional and industrial waste, street sweepings, construction debris, agricultural waste, and other non-hazardous/non-toxic solid waste. Xxx” (Rule III, Implementing Rules and Regulations, RA 9003).

“Open burning” refers to the thermal destruction of wastes by means of direct exposure to fire. Furthermore, this definition shall apply to traditional small-scale methods of community sanitation or “siga” (Ibid.).

Thus, your neighbor’s act of burning the fallen leaves and their household waste in their backyard is included within the ambit of acts prohibited under RA 9003. Hence, she may be penalized. Any person who violates Section 48, paragraph 3, shall, upon conviction, be punished with a fine of not less than P300 but not more than

P1,000.00, or imprisonment of not less than one day but not more than 15 days, or both (Sec. 49(b), RA 9003).

Violators of Section 48 of RA 9003 shall be subject to criminal proceedings, pursuant to the relevant provisions of the revised rules on criminal procedure (Rule XIX, Section 2, Implementing Rules and Regulations, RA 9003).

Any citizen may file an appropriate civil, criminal or administrative action in the proper courts or bodies against any person who violates or fails to comply with the provisions of the Act (Rule XX, Section 1, Ibid.).

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.