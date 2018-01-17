Burning plants and herbs for health

The practice of burning dried plants, herbs and wood has been used since ancient times. Common knowledge is that this is used for ceremonies and offerings to deities but it has more to offer than that. Burning incense and smudge sticks have been used mainly to cleanse a space, dwelling, human auric field, items and more. It may also result in healing. It protects against unseen negative forces and elements, and boosts the well being, mood and state of mind of those directly influenced by the smoke.

The word incense was derived from the French word encens and latin word incensus meaning to cause or become aroused. Smudging on the other hand is a colloquial term for Native American Sacred Smoke Bowl Blessing.

Today, both are terms for the practice of using fumes or odors exhaled from natural spices, gums and herbs to celebrate religious rites, ceremonies and offerings to deities. In our country it is a common sight to see incense being burned in Catholic churches. In the Philippines, it is still used today by medicine men and women to treat many conditions.

If you have been feeling on the down low for days on end, smudge your room, you will surely feel the difference. Arguments and unwanted tension also build up energetically in a space and burning incense or smudge can neutralize that right away. You can smudge your own aura, the spaces of your home, car or work area. Smudging is also beneficial for cleansing crystals, gemstones, altars, sacred books, or other spiritual items. It can be a beneficial tool for cleansing a space before ceremonies, blessings, get-togethers and meetings to lighten up the mood and drive away negative feelings.

Ancient origins

The practice of burning dried herbs and essences of plants have been extensively used throughout time. The exact origin could not be determined because the ancient roots have been passed on from each generation to the next.

Widespread incense dates back to the time of ancient Egypt. It has been found to be part of ancient tablet scriptures placed at the Sphinx at Giza, Egypt from 1530 B.C. Burning incense was a central practice for worshipping gods and was used in temples throughout Egypt. A recorded variety of incense back in 1500 B.C. was Kapet or in Greek it is called Kyphi and was utilized to heal snake bites, cure bad breath and even asthma.

An everyday ritual for ancient Egyptians, they burned frankincense in the morning, myrrh at midday and Kyphi (Kapet) in the evening. Each god was associated with particular incense, just as it is today, believing that certain elements called for a particular god. Some other common varieties used during that period were: Cedar wood, lotus, lemongrass and rose.

The way they made it at that time is similar to the way it is done now. The ingredients are ground and mixed with dried fruit to form pellets to be burned or thrown into hot burning coals to release fumes.

Ancient Babylonians also used incense while praying or divining oracles. At the time of Jesus, it was one of the gifts The Three Kings offered for the blessed birth of Christ which was frankincense and myrrh.

The main producer of incense in recent times is India. Their use of incense has also fated back to thousands of years, passing down the ancient art of hand rolled organic incense. In their culture, they are fully aware of the health benefits of incense burning.

The practice of smudging on the other hand, originated from the Native American Sacred Smoke Bowl Blessing. Smudging is the term coined as a common reference to this practice. It is considered to be sacred and is the most powerful way to cleanse and heal. It is a shared practice when they gather, smudging before and after ceremonies to drive away evil spirits, negative thoughts, words and actions.

Science behind the smoke

A scientific research paper titled “Medicinal Smokes” concluded in 2006 that contrary to common belief, the smoke from certain types of plants are not harmful to the lungs. Instead, conclusive evidence suggests that smudging can help those people affected by poor air quality such as those suffering from cough, colds, asthma, migraines and many others.

This research was conducted in more than 50 countries, across more than five continents throughout the globe. It was discovered that fumes that came from burning plants can be used as an effective air purifier.

The following year, another paper was published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology that examined the purifying potential and ability of smoke-based remedies. They discovered that in addition to the many health benefits, the smoke is a powerful antiseptic, meaning it can prevent the growth of disease-causing microorganisms.

They have observed that burning medicinal smoke in an enclosed room reduced the airborne bacterial count by over 94 percent. Here is an excerpt from their published article:

“Absence of pathogenic bacteria Corynebacterium urealyticum, Curtobacterium flaccumfaciens, Enterobacter aerogenes (Klebsiella mobilis), Kocuria rosea, Pseudomonas syringae pv. persicae, Staphylococcus lentus, and Xanthomonas campestris pv. tardicrescens in the open room even after 30 days is indicative of the bactericidal potential of the medicinal smoke treatment. We have demonstrated that using medicinal smoke it is possible to completely eliminate diverse plant and human pathogenic bacteria of the air within confined space.

“The advantages of smoke-based remedies are rapid delivery to the brain, more efficient absorption by the body and lower costs of production. This review highlights the fact that not enough is known about medicinal smoke and that a lot of natural products have potential for use as medicine in the smoke form. This review argues in favour of extended use of medicinal smoke in modern medicine as a form of drug delivery and as a promising source of new active natural ingredients.”

Positive is bad; Negative is good

How exactly does smoke clean the air? The smoke from particular plants and natural substances turn positive ions into negative ions which can affect our health tremendously. The key to better health is more negative ions.

The basic building blocks of life are atoms and they consist of protons, neutrons and electrons. Positive ions are atoms that lack electrons, while negative ions are atoms with more electrons. It is a sacred science that is a cornerstone for everything in our planet.

In 1910, a Japanese experiment was conducted and they found that patients with arthritis developed more pain whenever positive ions were abundant in the air. Likewise, patients with asthma suffered attacks when positive ions were abundant.

Further research shows that positive ions can lead the development of many other ailments. This is because we are surrounded by positive ions from electromagnetic fields generated by computers, mobile phones, and other electronic devices which can impair brain function and suppress the immune system causing symptoms such as; anxiety, breathing difficulty, fatigue, headaches, irritability, lack of energy, poor concentration and mental performance, nausea, vertigo, and increased levels of the hormone serotonin (which can be potentially harmful to the body in high levels).

Positive ions can turn into free radicals in the body which can damage healthy cells and increase the acidity of the blood. This is because they oxidize the cells, raising the levels of lactic acid which can cause many illnesses including cancer. Negative ions do the exact opposite.

This evidence shows that our ancestors knew what they were doing.

Burn what?

There are many possible options for smudging and burning medicinal substances.

For smudging, you can make your own at home by buying fresh herbs, picking some from your garden (or even the neighbor’s) or easily buying ready-made incense and smudge sticks.

Ready-made incense should be bought only from organic shops or online. Some brands include HEM and Flute, which are locally available organic and hand-rolled incense from India.

Do not buy from places such as Quiapo that sell pink colored sticks, these are synthetic and are very bad for the health and defeat the purpose of using it. Same goes with generic shops in the mall which are not from organic shops.

Tip: Genuine organic incense come in colors like brown and black. When they burn the ashes fall and turn into fine powder whereas synthetic ones end up as clumps of ash.

Here is a short list of the herbs and woods that you can burn for smudging, including some common Philippine plants available:

• Sage, white Sage

• Rosemary

• Oregano

• Sandalwood

• Cinnamon

• Frankincense

• Bay Leaves

• Basil

• Blumea camphor (Sambong)

• Vitex negundo (Lagundi)

• Eucalyptus

• Lemongrass (Tanglad)

• Palo Santo

Guidelines

1. Air-dry fresh herbs and leaves first in a shaded place (not under the sun) for four to seven days. After they are dried, you can then use cotton string to bundle them together or burn them as loose leaves.

2. Observe precautions when handling fire. Place the incense or smudge away from curtains, paper and other flammable objects.

3. Make sure to keep the space well-ventilated as you do this.

4. Before lighting them, think about your intention. Say a short prayer that will express your intention like healing, peace from discord, better sleep and any other positive intention.

Incense: Incense is quite easy to use. You will find that there are two basic kinds; incense sticks and cones. All you need is a lighter or flame. Light the end of the stick or cone, then leave it on a holder that is non-flammable. In cleansing an area, hold the incense and wave it in a clockwise manner while you go around a space.

Smudge sticks: Be sure to have a non-flammable plate or container where you can place the leaves or sticks while burning. Light the end of your smudge stick or the ends of the leaves. Extinguish the red flames which will leave you with faint amber and a lot of smoke. In smudging yourself, start from your feet in a clockwise manner going up to your head. In cleansing spaces and objects, use the same motion.

Surely, this ancient art and practice will be beneficial during these times as unhealthy modern environments continue to affect our health and quality of living. Follow these simple steps to mimic our ancestors and bring ancient wisdom back to life.