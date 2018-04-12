BURSTS OF COLOR

ESCADA Spring/Summer 2018

Strong yet feminine styles, combining ESCADA’s heritage in bold tailoring and gold detailing with a vibrant color palette, make up its current collection. Also featured is a modern, more casual reimagining of the classic trench coat. Colors range from warm gladiola, cherry red and sunshine yellow, to the cool indigo, cobalt and powder blue. Graphic organic prints, as well as color-blocking and degradé, all form key looks within this new Spring/Summer collection. Style icon Amber Valetta (far left) is the face of the brand’s latest campaign.

Shop at the ESCADA store, ground floor, Greenbelt 5, Ayala Center, Makati City.