Bus crash victims get cash aid

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended financial assistance to victims of a bus crash in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro, that left at least 19 people dead.

In a statement on Saturday, Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque said the families of those who died in the accident each received P20,000 in cash assistance, while the injured passengers got P10,000 and cellphone each.

“Per the LTFRB [Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board], starting Monday, March 26, the families of those who died would directly be receiving P200,000 while those injured will receive P20,000 from the Passenger Accident Management and Insurance Agency,” he added.

During the President’s visit to the families, Roque said, he ordered the cancelation of the franchise of Dimple Star.

“In this regard, there will be a scheduled hearing on April 18, where the LTFRB will initiate the processing of the cancelation,” he added.

“For the time being, the LTFRB has issued a 30-day preventive suspension order covering the entire fleet of Dimple Star, which consists 118 bus units,” Roque said.

A Dimple Star Transport bus bound for Manila fell into a ravine at the boundary of Barangay Batong Buhay and Barangay San Agustin in Sablayan town on Tuesday night, March 20, killing 19 people and injuring 21 others.

Dimple Star buses serve the following routes: Iloilo City to Cubao, Quezon City; Iloilo City to Parañaque City; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro to Sampaloc, Manila; Manila to San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental to Cubao; Caticlan, Iloilo Market, Market to Cubao; and Romblon to Cubao.

While under preventive suspension, the buses will be inspected for road worthiness while the drivers and conductors will have to undergo a road safety seminar and drug testing.

Hilbert Napat, under whose name Dimple Star is registered, surrendered on Friday night to the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) after Duterte ordered his arrest.

Napat arrived at the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame in Quezon City at 8 p.m. with his wife and his lawyer Samuel Torgano.

He clarified that he was not arrested in his home in Cabuyao, Laguna, and said he surrendered when authorities came to his residence.

“We volunarily came here to coordinate with the authorities to show that we have sincerity in helping the injured victims and the families of the victims who died,” Napat told reporters in Filipino.

PNP-CIDG Director Roel Obusan said they are still studying if Napat has a liability in the incident.

Meanwhile, Chief Insp. Emmanuel Luis Licup, regional director of Police Regional Office-Mimaropa, has ordered provincial police directors of Mindoro Occidental and Mindoro Oriental to hold Dimple Star buses that are bound for Mindoro and Iloilo City via Roxas Pier upon the directive of the President.

Mimaropa refers to the Mindoro provinces (Mindoro Occidental and Mindoro Oriental), Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan.

A statement said 44 buses were already held by the personnel of Mindoro Occidental and Mindoro Oriental Police Provincial Offices.

The LTFRB has already suspended the operation of Dimple Star Transport’s 118 buses for 30 days.

This is not the first time the bus firm was involved in a controversy.

The Dimple Star Transport was fined P1 million in March 2016 for operating without special permits.

In his speech at the 16th founding anniversary of the Supreme Tribal Council for Peace and Development Inc. in Davao City, Duterte ordered transport officials to embark on a nationwide crackdown on unregistered public utility vehicles (PUVs) in view of the fatal bus accident in Occidental Mindoro.

“Now is the time for the government to prove itself and should take responsibility in protecting its people,” the President said in Bisaya.

“I had a meeting with the Highway Patrol and the chief of police there. I told them to ‘apprehend all the colorum drivers and operators in the Philippines,’” he added.

“Lock them up because I want them to experience life in jail.”

Colorum buses operate without a franchise.

The President also instructed authorities to impound the colorum vehicles and to conduct a drug test for PUV drivers.

He said the arrest of the colorum public utility drivers and operators is valid because they are violating laws and regulations.

“When a vehicle is not registered and uninsured, and you park it in terminals, that is considered as fraud,” Duterte explained, noting that the units are not maintained well by the owners.

“We got used to vans that are unregistered, uninsured and have unmaintained engines and tires, and we do not do anything about it almost everyday,” he said.

WITH A REPORT FROM ROY NARRA