Bus hits fence in Cebu town as driver suffers from heart attack behind wheel

A BUS carrying 10 passengers rammed a concrete fence after the driver suffered a heart attack in Barangay Catmondaan, in Catmon town, north of Cebu on Sunday dawn.

The fatality was identified by police as Riel Chiquilou Sala, 33, of Barangay Binabag, Bogo City.

Police investigation revealed that Sala was driving the Ceres bus (NIE 314) heading to Cebu City and when it reached the national road in Sitio Bachao at about 3:25 a.m., the bus conductor noticed that Sala fell unconscious and slumped on the wheel, causing the bus to ram a concrete fence owned by Manuel Sucalit.

The front portion of the bus was damaged and the glass was broken, police said.

Police Officer 1 Mendel Orevillo of the Catmon police station said that Sala was brought to the Juan Diosdado Memorial Hospital in Sogod town, north Cebu and after several minutes, was declared dead by Dr. Roah Noya.

Orevillo said that Sala’s medical certificate revealed that he had a heart attack.

Orevillo said none of the passengers were hurt. RHEA RUTH ROSELL