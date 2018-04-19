Bus in Mindoro crash bought from junkshop

The owner of Dimple Star Transport bus firm on Wednesday revealed that the bus involved in a recent deadly crash in Mindoro Occidental had been bought from a junkshop.

Aileen Lizada, a board member of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), said they were shocked to hear from owner Hilbert Napat during a hearing that most parts of the bus were only replaced to make the vehicle look like new.

“Napat admitted that the unit was reassembled, the engine was reconditioned and the whole vehicle was painted after it was bought from a junkshop to look like a bran- new unit,” Lizada added.

The LTFRB had issued a 30-day suspension against the entire fleet of Dimple Star after the bus (TY 708) fell into a ravine along the national highway in Sitio Yapang, Barangay Batong Buhay in Sablayan, Mindoro Occidental, on the night of March 20.

The accident left 19 people dead and 21 injured.

According to LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra, “such incidents are the very reason why we are pushing through with the modernization of public utility vehicles” so that no old and dilapidated units will bring trouble to commuters on the road.

The suspension of Dimple Star will remain until the bus firm complies with all regulations set by the board, including road safety seminars and compulsory drug testing among its drivers, conductors and operators.

President Rodrigo Duterte previously ordered the cancelation of Dimple Star’s franchise after inspecting the crash site in Sablayan town and visited the victims involved.

Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista had also served a closure order to the bus firm’s terminal and ticketing office in Cubao in Quezon City on March 26 over lack of business permit and “failure to meet the standards of providing quality service to its passengers.”

The LTFRB ordered another scheduled hearing on May 30 to further discuss Dimple Star’s case.