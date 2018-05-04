Bus operators group opposes P5-B bus terminal in Bulacan

The Provincial Bus Operators Association of the Philippines (PBOAP) is opposing a plan to build a P5-billion bus terminal beside the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan, citing additional cost and inconvenience to ordinary Filipinos.

In a petition with change.org, PBOAP Executive Director Alex Yague said the government’s plan will entail additional terminal fee, adding to the cost of transportation as well as additional travel time of about one to two hours resulting from the transfer of passengers from the provincial buses to buses bound for Metro Manila.

He pointed out that the plan will force residents of Quezon City, Makati City and San Juan City to go all the way to Bocaue and take buses going to Central Luzon and Northern Luzon.

“The Bocaue toll plaza is one of the most congested areas and having an integrated bus system in its vicinity will entail more cost and inconvenience to the working masses,” Yague said.

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) and the North Luzon Express Terminals (NLET) signed a memorandum of understanding on April 17 to build the 11.5-hectare bus terminal aimed to help decongest traffic in Metro Manila.

The NLET will enter into a long-term lease agreement with Maligaya Development Corp. for its construction.

Maligaya is the corporate arm of the Iglesia ni Cristo, the religious group that owns the Philippine Arena.

The terminal supposedly is to be built and operated at no cost to the government.

Yague, in his petition, cited that an estimated 4,1000 provincial buses and about 8,200 displaced bus drivers are expected to be out of employment if the terminal will push through.

“Provincial buses will be replaced by Metrobuses, UV Express and Transportation Network Vehicle Service [TNVS]. The projected reduction in volume of public utility vehicles will not happen and may even increase congestion on the road. Traffic might even be worse and will cause more inconvenience to the riding public,” he said.

He called on the Department of Public Works and Highways and the DoTr to conduct feasibility studies and cost-benefit analysis and include the stakeholders in a dialogue.