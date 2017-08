CAIRO: Fourteen people were killed in Egypt when a bus plunged off a bridge after colliding with a truck, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The accident in the province of Beni Suef, south of the capital Cairo, also injured 42 people, the ministry said in a statement. It did not specify when the crash happened. Traffic accidents are common in Egypt, where many roads are not well-maintained and regulations are laxly enforced.

AFP