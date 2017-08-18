Bus terminal faces suit from Quezon City govt after defying MMDA closure order

A BUS terminal that defied a closure order of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) by reopening its bus terminals along Edsa is facing a suit from the Quezon City government, an MMDA official said on Friday.

The First North Luzon Transit Inc. reopened its two bus terminals along Edsa-Cubao, a day after the MMDA ordered it and nine others shut down over safety and security violations.

But MMDA chief of staff Jojo Garcia said that the business permits and licensing office of the Quezon City government would file a case against the bus terminal for violating the MMDA order.

The MMDA said the First North Luzon Transit Inc.terminals at Edsa corner P. Tuazon and at 674 Edsa, E. Rodriguez failed to secure a fire safety inspection certificate, a Department Order and Security/Environmental Protection and Waste Management Department clearance from the Quezon City government, a sanitary permit, and special use permit, among others.

Also in July, the MMDA ordered the closure of:

* Roro Bus Transport

* DLTB Bus Line

* Dimple Star Bus Transport in Quezon City;

* Saint Rafael/Saint Jude

* A. Bragais/Pamar

* Ferdinand Bus Line

* Mark Eves/Fortune Star terminal in Pasay

JOVILAND RITA