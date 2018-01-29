Buses with special permits to ply selected jeepney routes starting Jan 30, says transport council

BUSES with special permits will ply certain jeepney routes starting on Tuesday, according to the inter-agency council for traffic (i-ACT).

In a text message to reporters on Monday, i-ACT Spokesperson Aileen Lizada said that the following routes would be covered: Fairview-Taft, Fairview-Quiapo, and Novaliches-Pasay Rotonda.

“If may madadaanan na stranded passengers sa may Baclaran area hahagipin po ng mga buses na ito,” Lizada said.

(If the buses will pass by stranded passengers in the Baclaran area, they can be accommodated.)

“Next area will be the Eastern side particularly Masinag area, near Antipolo going to Montalban,” she added.

Last week, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Martin Delgra 3rd said that the buses would ply jeepney routes to avoid stranded passengers due to the “Tanggal Usok, Tanggal Bulok” campaign against smoke-belching jeepneys. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO