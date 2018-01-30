Buses start plying jeepney routes

Buses with special permits will ply certain jeepney routes starting Tuesday, January 30, according to the Inter-agency Council for Traffic (i-ACT).

i-ACT spokesperson Aileen Lizada said the following routes will be covered by the city buses: Fairview-Taft: Fairview-Quiapo and Novaliches-Pasay Rotonda

“If may madadaanan na stranded passengers sa may Baclaran area, hahagipin po ng mga buses na ito (If there are stranded passengers in Baclaran, they can ride these buses),” Lizada said.

“Next area will be the eastern side particularly Masinag area in Antipolo going to Montalban,” she added.

Last week, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Chairman Martin Delgra 3rd said buses will be allowed to ply jeepney routes to ferry passengers who have a difficult time finding rides because of the implementation of the campaign against rickety and smoke-belching passenger jeepneys.