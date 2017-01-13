Bush daughters advise Obamas on life after White House

WASHINGTON: A week before their dad leaves the White House, Malia and Sasha Obama received praise and advice from the daughters of former president George W. Bush as they exit the public spotlight. “Eight years ago on a cold November day, we greeted you on the steps of the White House. We saw both the light and wariness in your eyes as you gazed at your new home,” 35-year-old twins Jenna and Barbara Bush said in an co-written article posted late Thursday on Time Magazine’s website. “In eight years, you have done so much. Seen so much,” the Bush daughters wrote. “We have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace and ease… Now you are about to join another rarified club, one of former First Children.”