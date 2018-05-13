Business approach to fighting poverty

ICM launches this year’s Asia CEO Awards with search for CSR Company of the Year

Non-profit organization International Care Ministries (ICM) has reason to believe in successfully approaching the fight against poverty through business acumen. Last year, it marked the graduation of its one millionth beneficiary.

Committed to helping the ultra poor, ICM invests in evidence-based strategies through its “Transform” program that brings about support, training, and resources to the lives of its participants. For one, more than 10,000 indigenous pastors make up its network of cost-efficient distribution. These people work in partnership with ICM for the purpose of serving the poor in remote and far-flung areas.

“Our advocacy is to serve the ultra poor in the Visayas and Mindanao region. We want to teach this people to hope again as some of them think society has forgotten them,” shared Rowena Kakilala, ICM’s director for donor relations. “We want them to understand that change is possible. Hope is the key.”

ICM has an office in Antel Global Corporate Center in Ortigas, Pasig City.

ICM is giving to the deserving recipient the CSR Company of the Year in this year’s Asia CEO Awards. Kakilala spoke to Business Times during the Awards’ official media launch at Manila Marriot Hotel held last April 25.

“We’re recognizing the corporation which would complement best what we do,” she said, adding, “It should have a solid and sustainable platform and focused like ICM.”

ICM’s approach aims to “stretch every dollar to maximum impact” and help around seven million Filipinos living in ultra poverty “be released from physical, emotional, and spiritual bondage.” Its team is comprised of 450-full time indigenous Filipino staff, with ten operational bases in Central and Southern Philippines.

After studying about the effectivity of its “Transform” program that focuses on research and innovations, it concluded that after four months, the poor experienced a 106 percent increase in income, 74 percent in hygiene practices, and 48 percent increase close friendship.

When asked for her take on the viability of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) and the CEO Awards as components for national progress, Kakilala noted, “The Asia CEO awards, and its CSR category for that matter, is a good platform for any Filipino to be involved in nation-building. Filipinos, who else but we, should care about the Philippines.”

“CSR is an organization’s way of acknowledging success by giving back to the community,” she said.

ICM is a charity registered in the US, Hong Kong and the Philippines and is composed of an international board of directors with decades of business experience.

Also described as an evangelical charity, ICM, now being steered by CEO David Sutherland, had spearheaded a series of weekly lessons on business, health, and religion to benefit the country’s poorest.

Three economists were involved namely Gharad Bryan, James Choi, and Dean Kaplan.

Industry figure Paul Penley assessed that “few non-profits operate with such clarity about who their strategy is designed to help.”

ICM’s tagline “Transforming the future of the ultrapoor” says it all.