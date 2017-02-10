BUSINESS FORUM: China to boost infra aid to PH

DAVAO CITY: China has vowed to boost the Philippines’ infrastructure sector through “corruption-free” agreements as it aims to improve the two countries ties under President Rodrigo Duterte, Beijing’s ambassador to Manila said on Friday.

In his remarks during The Manila Times’ 5th Business Forum here at Marco Polo Hotel, Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua said China is willing to increase infrastructure assistance to the Philippines only under the Duterte administration, saying they are “afraid of taking up projects that go beyond the presidential term.”

”We must hurry. We have to get it done within the presidential term,” Zhao said, adding that a new government would bring “a lot of challenges and uncertainties.”

He said the Philippines offered 40 projects to China, 15 for financing and 25 others for assistance with feasibility studies. He said the Chinese government hopes Duterte will secure “emergency powers” to speed up his infrastructure development.

“There is a very strong sense of urgency… We will try to make sure these projects are going to be corruption-free,” Zhao said.