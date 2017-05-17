Business Friendly Award

With its efficient services that make securing business permits easy and almost stress-free, the City of San Fernando, Pampanga has received awards that are a testament of the city government’s institutionalized programs not only to serve the public better but to become globally competitive.

With internal systems that promote the ease of doing business and accountability in place, investors can expect services that are free from red tape, and one that promotes transparency and accountability.

“We are happy for the recognition. In fact, this is going to be one of the highlights of our fiesta on May 30,” Mayor Edwin Santiago said of the award he received for his city and constituents.

Strategically located in the heart of Pampanga, the City of San Fernado is the provincial capital. It became officially a component city on February 4, 2001. It is known for its giant lanterns that make Christmas brighter and more colorful for both locals and tourists to enjoy.

The 2015 census shows its population to have grown to 306,659. It is home to two public markets, 39 banks, 48 lending institutions, 38 pawnshops, 17 gasoline stations, 39 public and private schools, 17 gasoline stations, nine hotels, seven hospitals, 13 dental offices, 28 drug stores, seven disco bars, six foreign exchange firms, 15 garment factories, 24 groceries, seven supermarkets, 42 insurance companies, 16 security agencies and 70 restaurants and fastfood chains.

Almost all Philippine banking institutions, military and government agencies have regional offices in the premier urban center. Also located in the city are the first SM Supermalls and Robinsons Mall built in Central Luzon.