Business group backs CIT, incentives reform

A business group has expressed support for tax and incentives reforms being pushed by the Department of Finance (DoF).

In a letter to Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd, the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) said that lowering corporate income taxes (CIT) would put these at par with regional rates, while modernizing investment perks would streamline overlapping laws.

The Finance department has proposed these reforms under Package 2 of the government’s Comprehensive Tax Reform Program.

“[Package 2] is another milestone initiative for the government and a bold move that we believe will create a positive impact over-all. The MAP commits its continuing support for the passage of [Package 2],” the MAP said in its March 7 letter to Dominguez.

The MAP consists of some 1,000 members representing the largest local and multinational companies operating in the Philippines.

“We agree with the Department of Finance that [Package 2] will help the country become more competitive with the rest of the world by lowering the corporate income taxes from the current 30 percent, the highest among our Asean peers,” the MAP said.

It also agreed on the need to rationalize and modernize the tax incentives system to make perks time-bound, performance-based and not excessively complex.

“It is necessary to widen the tax base and enforce better compliance. The relaxation of our bank secrecy laws, coupled with proper safeguards against abuse, is an essential tool in doing that. It will also encourage more to avail (themselves) of a general tax amnesty, which we support,” MAP said.

Underscoring the urgency of implementing corporate tax reforms, it also suggested that these be carried out starting in 2019 as the Philippines’ neighbors were contemplating further reductions in their tax rates.

“We believe it is important to commit to a definite timeline for the reduction of income tax rates to have predictability that can help decision-making on investments and business plans,” the MAP said.

Package 2 was submitted by the Finance department to the House of Representatives in January.

Last March 20, Deputy Speaker Raneo Abu, Deputy Majority Leader Aurelio Gonzales and Rep. Dakila Carlo Cua, the chairperson of the House ways and means committee, filed House Bill 7458 that seeks to reduce corporate income tax rates and modernize investment incentives.

The measure contains several features similar to the Package 2 proposal.