Business leaders pledge to help Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Various business groups, including some of the country’s big corporations, have pledged economic support to Sulu to help the Duterte administration bring peace and development to the province.

The commitment was made during the “Negosyo Para sa Kapayapaan sa Sulu: Christmas Townhall with the President – launched recently upon the initiative of Sulu Gov. Datu Shah Bandar Sakur Tan.

Committed to help Sulu was PLDT chairman Manuel Pangilinan, who vowed to rehabilitate and put up more Smart Telecommunication cell sites and build at least 40 houses in the next two years, among others

The National Book Store will provide school supplies for at least 100,000 students; a fresh foods corporation will open poultry contract growing to farmers; W. Group pledged to buy seaweeds from local fishermen and farmers and Gawad Kalinga founder Tony Meloto to build at least 100 houses.

Similarly, SM’s Tessie Sy-Coson, Rosalind Wee, of Marine Resources Development Corp. – the country’s biggest producer of carrageenan; KAPATID Agri Group will help train farmers; and Rep. Arthur Yap and the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. will also build classrooms.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol, said the agency will provide tractors, farm implements and agricultural training.