Business sector opens doors to SHS grads

BUSINESS associations and chambers of commerce on Friday reaffirmed their support to the K-to-12 program in terms of giving jobs to nearly 600,000 graduating senior high school students. A recent survey of the industry-led advocacy group Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) showed that only one in five companies are ready to hire K-to-12 graduates, but three out of five are open to the idea. “Readiness and openness are two different things; the former being the capacity to hire given their available facilities and entry-level positions, and the latter simply means the company is willing to hire them,” Lovelaine Basillote, PBEd executive director, told reporters in a press briefing, adding that PBEd also found that 93 percent of the K-to-12 competencies matched entry-level company needs. “And given this, we think we can help both graduates and companies through this program,” she said. PBEd chairman Ramon del Rosario enjoined the private sector to deliver the promise of employability by rethinking their hiring guidelines and putting a premium on competencies instead of credentials. “We need to get this right now, as more and more of our youth will graduate from K-to-12 annually. The only way for our country to continue growing is for our youth to succeed,” he said. The Philippine Chamber of Commerce, Inc., Makati Business Club, IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines, Managenent Association of the Philippines, People Management Association of the Philippines, and the Joint Foreign Chamber of the Philippines shared their own initiatives in support of the K-to-12 program. PBEd also batted for a coalition of companies committed to train people to transition from school to work.