Business tycoon Lucio Tan offers to build drainage system in Boracay

BUSINESS tycoon Lucio Tan has offered to build a second drainage system in Boracay Island, a Palace official said.

In a radio interview on Monday, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said Tan sent a letter to the concerned agencies regarding his offer.

“May isang letter galing po kay Lucio Tan, dahil meron naman siyang Boracay Tubi doon, nagsu-supply siya ng tubig pero wala siyang sewerage system. Ang sabi niya siya ang gagawa ng drainage (There’s a letter from Lucio Tan, because he owns the Boracay Tubi there, he supplies water but he has no sewerage system. He said he wants to build a drainage),” Roque told dzMM radio.

Aside from the Boracay Island Water Company, Inc., Tan also supplies water to the island through Boracay Tubi.

Roque said Tan’s proposed drainage system would connect to a wastewater treatment facility, ensuring that the water that comes out to the sea is clean.

“At ‘yung drainage naman pupunta siya sa waste water treatment. So ibig sabihin, tubig ulan, discharge ng kung kani-kanino, mate-treat na siya (And the drainage will connect to a waste water treatment. So it means, the rainwater, the water used by other people will be treated),” he said.

Environment Undersecretary Jonas Leones said his office has asked Tan to provide more details about his proposal.

Tan’s plan comes as a government panel composed of the Departments of Environment and Natural Resources, Interior and Local Government, and Tourism recommended the closure of Boracay for six months beginning April 26.

The recommendation is subject to President Rodrigo Duterte’s approval.

Duterte likened the world-famous tourist destination to a “cesspool,” prompting the creation of an inter-agency task force for the rehabilitation of the island.

On March 20, the President expressed support for the recommended six-month closure of Boracay.

Last week, Roque said Duterte may consider implementing the recommendation during the “lean season” in an effort to establish drainage and sewage systems in the entire island “unimpeded by tourists.”

“We’re looking at possibly, if the President finally accepts the recommendation, (Boracay will be closed during) lean season,” the Palace official said.

“They want to close it so they can do all the required capital investments for the drainage and sewage treatment unimpeded by tourists and other individuals. So if they decide to actually construct waste water facilities and waste drainage system, they would have to destroy all roads, to expand all roads, put treatments under the roads,” he added. CATHERINE S. VALENTE