Business as usual in Tarlac on second day of transport strike

TARLAC: The second day of the transport strike did not gain much attention from jeepney operators and drivers here as they called it business as usual.

Most members of jeepney operators and drivers associations continued to transport commuters along the city’s main district to and from all points outside the province.

On Monday, several associations were divided over the scheduled transport strike and gave their members the liberty either to ply their usual route or not.

Drivers of 3M — Tarlac City’s main transport mode — said no instructions were given by their operators, as well as their association president Nestor David to join the two-day nationwide protest.

Tarlac-Guimba (Nueva Ecija) jeepney operators and drivers association (TGJODA) expressed sympathy with Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide.

Mario Estabillo, Tarlac-Guimba (Nueva Ecija) jeepney operators and drivers association president, said the plan to phase out the jeepneys would affect their families’ income the hardest despite the government subsidy offered for modern units.

He said government officials should instead focus on colorum vehicles first.

On Tuesday, however, activities in the province’s common terminal went back to normal.

In a text message, Senior Supt. Ritchie Medardo Posadas, provincial police director, told The Manila Times that the situation was generally peaceful.