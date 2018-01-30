Businessman cries harassment over coin offering halt order

BUSINESSMAN Joseph Calata branded on Tuesday as harassment the cease and desist order issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against his initial coin offering (ICO), saying the Commission had no jurisdiction to stop the trading of his Krops coins.

In a statement released to the media, Calata said the SEC could not stop the trading of Krops as there was no existing law or regulation specifically pertaining to ICOs.

“I wish to clarify that the Philippine SEC has no jurisdiction over the whole ICO of Krops, a mobile application under Black Cell Technology Limited, a Hong Kong registered company, simply because this is a global offering and not a public offering limited to the Philippines,” Calata noted.

“If at all, its jurisdiction may only be limited to transactions to be consequently made in the Philippines and only subject to existing laws, rules and regulations on ICOs, which we doubt to already have been established at present. Thus, I take exception to the move of the SEC, which I see as mere harassment against me,” he added.

Calata-led Krops, an online marketplace for farm produce, was reported to have started an ICO of Krops tokens, with about 2.4 million tokens sold to date out of 6.4 million tokens on offer.

The Commission last week issued the order against three Calata-led firms to immediately stop the ICO, as it violated sections 8 and 12 of the Securities Regulation Code (SRC), which state that securities shall not be offered for sale or distribution without a registration duly filed and approved by the Commission.

Calata and the concerned parties were given a five-day ultimatum upon receipt of the order to reach out to the SEC and/or file a motion for reconsideration, otherwise they would get sanctioned.

“The letter, which clearly had the intention of productively threshing out any issues with SEC, was simply ignored. It is quite puzzling why the SEC was very arrogantly dismissive, to say the least,” Calata said.

“Now that the CDO was out, what I mostly feared happened. The CDO was full of inconsistencies brought about by the blatant refusal of SEC to communicate when in the first place communication lines were being opened. These inconsistencies caused more confusion than clarity as the public now is at a loss more than ever with the CDO’s inaccurate statements,” the Calata founder said.

He also said the SEC committed a “great disservice” when it chose to slap the CDO before it even heard their view.

Calata clarified that Black Cell Technology was still open to talks with the SEC to discuss the matter. As part of its efforts, the Krops management in the meantime will suspend the sale of the Krops coins to their buyers.

In a news conference on Tuesday, the SEC said it was planning to formulate rules and regulations relating to ICOs to protect Filipino investors from fraud.

The SEC reiterated last year that ICOs should first be registered with the Commission. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS