Businessman killed in Mindoro ambush

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: A businessman was killed in an ambush by unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle along Ubas Road here on Tuesday afternoon. Senior Insp. Juan Aguacito of San Jose Police Office said the victim, Jean Paul Encina, 33, of Ubas Road Barangay Pag-asa, owner of Jaypee Agri Machineries, was riding his car on his way to his business establishment when he was shot dead. A caliber .45 pistol bullet hit him below the shoulder. He was declared dead at a hospital where he had been brought by responding policemen. Aguacito said they were securing footage from a closed-circuit television camera near the scene of the crime to help in the investigation. He added that they are determining the motive for the ambush.