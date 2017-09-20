Businessman killed in Mindoro ambush

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: A businessman was killed in an ambush by unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle along Ubas Road here on Tuesday afternoon. Senior Insp. Juan Aguacito of San Jose Police Office said the victim, Jean Paul Encina, 33, of Ubas Road Barangay Pag-asa, owner of Jaypee Agri Machineries, was riding his car on his way to his business establishment when he was shot dead. A caliber .45 pistol bullet hit him below the shoulder. He was declared dead at a hospital where he had been brought by responding policemen. Aguacito said they were securing footage from a closed-circuit television camera near the scene of the crime to help in the investigation. He added that they are determining the motive for the ambush.
Businessman killed in Mindoro ambush0
Share.
Please follow our commenting guidelines.