Businessman nabbed for selling, storing illegal firecrackers

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union: Authorities raided a storage room on Wednesday where P800,000 worth of firecrackers was seized and arrested a businessman and several employees for working without permit. Ofelia Mendoza, city permits and licensing officer, said the assorted undocumented firecrackers and pyrotechnics were kept in 126 boxes and are temporarily under the custody of San Fernando City police. Peter Chan Definado, owner of Emade Enterprises that owns the warehouse on Joaquin Ortega Street in Barangay 3, was taken into police custody with his unidentified employees.

William Jun Garcia