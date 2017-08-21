Businessman in P6.4B ‘shabu’ shipment says conscience clear

THE camp of a businessman who has been linked to a multibillion-peso shipment of illegal drugs that were allegedly smuggled into the country denied his participation in the operations.

Lawyer Carla Frias, whose client is Kenneth Dong, said that he was not involved in the entry of P6.4 billion worth of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) that passed through Customs undetected.

She claimed that Dong has a clear conscience and, in fact, cut his business trip from Singapore and China and went back to the country after his name was dragged into the controversial shipment.

She added that her client did not know the warehouse owner Richard Chen personally but admitted knowing Manny Li and Customs broker Mark Tacuba.

“Our client also would like to clear that Mr. Manny Li only introduced to him Mr. Chen who owns the Hong Fei forwarding company in the Philippines and China and insisted that he did not know him before,” the legal counsel said. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL