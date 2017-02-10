BUSINNESS FORUM: The Manila Times’ annual business forum opens in Davao



DAVAO CITY: The Manila Times President and CEO Dante Francis Ang 2nd on Friday welcomed over 250 delegates to The Manila Times 5th Business Forum here at Marco Polo Hotel.

Ang said The Manila Times was delighted to have the business forum in Davao City, its first major event outside the capital region.

“Welcome to the 5th Business Forum of The Manila Times. As we know, the economic and political significance of Davao has been growing since the election of its favorite son, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, our keynote speaker and the recipient of The Manila Times Man of the Year award,” Ang said.

“Davao also has significance to The Times, not only is it a key market for the national broadsheet, Davao is also where The Manila Times has reached top three ranking in the market survey by Nielsen. So thank you very much Davao,” he added.

“We are not here to hear our opinion or views as we have done in our previous forum, we have brought the experts directly to you. Today, we’ll hear the outlook of the Philippine economy this year and beyond,” he said.

This year’s Business Forum, dubbed “The Philippine Economic Outlook 2017: Peace Toward Sustainable Prosperity,” features a high-caliber roster of speakers, led by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd and Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua.