Busloads of pilgrims start ‘Visita Iglesia’ in Bataan

ABUCAY, Bataan: Busloads of pilgrims from various Luzon provinces started to arrive in the province on Saturday for the traditional Visita Iglesia practiced by Catholics during the Lenten Season. Pilgrims from Manila and Tanauan in Batangas started the Visita Iglesia from the Hermosa Church to the churches in Orani, Samal, Abucay, Balanga City, Pilar and Orion. In each church, groups recited prayers and performed the “Way of the Cross”. These churches were declared pilgrim sites where thousands of visitors come every Lenten Season. The Church of Abucay is the oldest in Bataan and one of the first built in the country being 430 years old with Santo Domingo de Guzman as patron saint. The Church of Samal having Saint Catherine of Siena as patron saint, follows at 422 years. Orion church (Saint Michael de Arcanghel) is 351 years old, Orani (Virgen Milagrosa del Rosario) – 308 years, Balanga (Saint Joseph) – 304 years, Hermosa (Saint Peter de Varona) – 262 years and Pilar (Virgen Milagrosa del Pilar) at 217 years.