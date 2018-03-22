Bustamante, Pagulayan arrange all-Pinoy semis

Veteran international campaigners Francisco Bustamante and Alex Pagulayan continued their impressive showing in the 2018 Scotty Townsend Memorial One-Pocket Tournament as they enter the semifinals on Thursday at the Arena Billiards West Monroe in Los Angeles, California.

Bustamante, the 2010 World 9-Ball Championship winner, outclassed American Danny Smith, 4-2, while the 2004 World 9-Ball Championship titlist Pagulayan hammered American Tony Chohan via a convincing 4-1 victory.

Bustamante and Pagulayan arranged an all-Filipino semifinals showdown in the winners’ column.

The winner of Bustamante-Pagulayan match will earn the first spot in the championship round while the loser still has a chance to claim the second finals berth by competing in the losers’ bracket.

Two-time world champion Dennis Orcollo, on the other hand, bowed out of contention after suffering his second straight loss.

He lost to American Jeremy Jones in the losers’ side of the tournament that offers $10,000 to the champion and $6,000 to the runner-up.

Orcollo also lost to Pagulayan in the second round.

Meanwhile, 2006 World 9-Ball champion Ronnie Alcano nailed two consecutive victories in the losers’ column to stay alive in the 2018 US Open Bank Pool Championships being held at the Griffs Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alcano hurdled past Harry Platis, 4-3, and then win over compatriot Warren Kiamco via the same 4-3 decision.

The 45-year old Alcano needs three more wins to advance to the finals.

He will be facing Gary Lutman in the next round of the event supported by the World Pool-Billiard Association.

Alcano, a four-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, is looking to win his first major title this year. His highest placing so far was third during the 4th Texas 10-Ball Championship in February.