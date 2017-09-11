Into the busy world of Gerald Anderson

With his active lifestyle, constant travels and late nights on the set, Gerald Anderson needs to keep himself healthy and strong in order to be the best at what he does.

The actor is busy with various projects, most recent of which was his starring role in the film “AWOL,” the only action film entry in the first Pista Ng Pelikulang Pilipino spearheaded by the Film Development Council Of The Philippines.

His soft spot for soldiers prodded him to organize a special screening of AWOL for the wounded soldiers of Marawi – his way of giving honor and tribute to those who sacrificed their lives and limbs in the service of the Filipino people.

He also stars in the ABS-CBN top-rating daily series “Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin” reuniting him with Kim Chiu and Jake Cuenca, who were his co-stars in the mega hit series “Tayong Dalawa” in 2009.

An exciting, new action-themed project is also in the works for this very energetic actor, advocate, and athlete.

One of his passion projects is the Gerald Anderson Foundation, which provides assistance to the Philippine Coast Guard K-9 Search and Rescue Unit, which recently celebrated its first year anniversary.

Besides this, he is also actively helping the Cottolengo Filipino, Inc. – an institution for children with special needs. This foundation became very close to his heart after working on his hit TV series “Budoy.” He likewise spends his birthdays with the cancer patients of Cancer Warriors Foundation, spreading joy to the afflicted.

Anderson is also known as a spirited triathlete for over a year now. He trains four hours every day every time he prepares for meets and competitions all over the world.

In the recently concluded Ironman in Cebu where he participated in the bike relay, his group “Team DeRosa” placed fourth overall. Among his many other athletic endeavors, the actor has also participated in the Los Angeles 42K marathon in March. He is also an avid basketball fan and played in the Star Magic All-Star Game for the Blue Team, against Daniel Padilla’s “Red Team,” scoring an impressive 42 points, leading his team to victory.

One can only wonder how one man is able to do all these and excel at the same time.

“I think the key here is balance. Balance your time, balance your diet, and balance your exercise. That’s why I am so thankful to Bargn Pharmaceuticals, because CosmoCee is really helping me maintain overall wellness and health so that I can do all the things I love,” he said.

Taking the recommended dose of twice daily, Anderson evokes great physique, youthful glow coupled with disarming smile. This of course, is on top of leading healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.

“Gerald is the perfect personification of the brand’s ideals – youthfulness, health, and vigor, the perfect embodiment of the brand. I think, among the roster of great young actors in the industry today, Gerald is one of the few who really value total, holistic health and wellness. It’s very evident in the way he makes time for fitness even with his busy schedule,” Bargn co-founder Niño Bautista said on the renewal of the actor’s contract as brand ambassador.

“It’s non-acidic, which makes it safer for everyone, and as I have experienced the longest time, it boosts the immune system, provides extra energy, vitality and even helps maintain good skin elasticity,” Anderson guaranteed.

Besides keeping healthy, Anderson said that discipline also taught him about the all-important ability of time-management.

“When you’ve got the energy, you’ll have time for everything—even love,” he teased in ending.