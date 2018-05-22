Butterflies, turncoats and jet skis

TOKYO: Much has been said about the kind of politics we have. With every administration, a political reform is introduced in order to change the rules of the game and get new blood into the arena. Campaign finance, political party reforms are just but the few attempts to wrestle with the demons of a system that has neglected the ground and has catered only to those who can game and beat the system with money. Much remains considering the previous administration never passed a single legislation on political reforms, what can you expect from a leader who never respected Congress? No law to talk about and transactional politics was the way to go.

Comes then Duterte, who has set aside the old campaign playbook and produced a varying canvass that can only be made by the shrewdest strategist Mindanao has produced. Just like the proverbial “torompo,” so many are left gasping for air or wounded along the way. His political reform was a call for a total shake-up with federalism, captured by a party which does not know what PRRD truly wants. His recent non-involvement in the barangay elections was a good statement but totally different from previous presidents in the past where getting foot soldiers in place in the run-up to midterm was crucial to the administration’s victory.

With an approval rating of 80 percent and trust rating of 82 percent, Duterte is the nectar for political butterflies. Unfortunately, he may not dance with all political butterflies and that is the cancer that is affecting the PDP Laban. The turncoats stink which allows the promise of Hugpong Pagbabago of Davao City mayor Sarah Duterte and the other political constant in the political landscape, the Nationalist People’s Coalition. Going three years to his full term, Duterte’s approval and trust records have not been seen in politics despite all the orchestrated noise from issue to issue.

Political parties who want to be relevant midterm and post-Duterte will have to make a stand on turncoatism. It begins and ends with them. Butterflies kill political parties. Turncoats destroy coalition politics and becomes a bad cycle for monolith parties of every administration, from KBL, LDP, Lakas NUCD, Kampi, LP and now, PDP-Laban. Ours is a story of political rainbows in and out. Of mere alliances and numbers games. Never of a coalition because of programs, agendas and governance. All play at the national level leaving the ground rudderless. Imagine if a party captures the imagination of citizens and voters?

The worst side of our poor political party development is the fact that members do not owe anything from the party hence they can shift from one to another, depending on political promises, all eyeing survival. Imagine if a political party operates like a corporation at the higher echelon and a movement at the grassroots? Accountability and party discipline is easy. Members can also be honed as they chart their political careers and think in the long term. The sooner politicians think of the long term, the better for nation-building.

And so, the promise of a jet ski splashing against the Benham Rise, flag in tow is amazing imagery. A promise made during the debate is sound and fury. Symbolic. The power of political frames. But for a president-elect on his third year in office to do that? Political gimmickry, a punt that may not sit well in diplomacy. And still others crucify him for not doing a campaign promise? Worse, critics compare him to Joko Widodo, the Indonesian president who rode and conducted a limited cabinet meeting on board an Indonesian warship to send a strong message to China re the Natuna islands. Like the conquering Genghis Khan or the iconic Gen.Douglas MacArthur, the critics are saying Duterte must do it.

Instead the foul-mouthed, hard-hitting, “dictator” who has redefined Philippine foreign policy chose another trump card. No saber-rattling, no conqueror this is my land imagery. He signed Executive Order 25, changing the name of “Benham Rise” to “Philippine Rise” last May 15, 2017. A year after, on May 15, 2018, Duterte signed Proclamation 489, declaring a portion of the Philippine Rise situated within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippine Sea on the northeastern coast of Luzon as a marine resource reserve pursuant to Republic Act 7586, or the National Integrated Protected Areas System Act of 1992, to be known as the Philippine Rise Marine Resource Reserve (PRMRR). And the critics often say Duterte tramples on laws. But he got us there again. Duterte insisted on the rule of law.

Duterte signed the Proclamation in Casiguran, Aurora, as he sent off Filipino marine scientists and researchers to the Philippine Rise. PRMRR covers a total of 352,390 hectares with 49,684 hectares proclaimed as strict protection zone while the rest are under a special fisheries management area as defined under the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998, as amended. The optics of a presidential son and the SAP cheapened the presidential act but added blurry color for the rat pack enough to again make an issue of a campaign promise.

And so, the Sinophobia continues with coordinated news of China’s missiles pointing to the country from the reclaimed and contested territories. What some are missing is that the southern Philippine Sea is just one passage, highly contested. The country is an archipelago, a maritime nation, control the sea lanes against IS, illegal drugs and piracy and you have veritable options, one of which is down south. Bigotry has to end.

“Diplomacy requires calibrated moves with well thought out strategic playbook” is easy to say. Academics do not have the same information as political leaders have, part of executive privilege. Kowtowing to China with remarks like “I love Xi Jinping” and “China will protect me” are less about national interest than personal whim, so says a political science professor. Context and perspective are important. When you judge an executive act on pure sound bytes I go, join the jet ski crowd!